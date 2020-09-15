AeroCool Mirage 5 cylindrical, tower-type CPU air cooler

AeroCool because this week introduced a new CPU air cooler in the form of the Mirage 5 which has the look of one AIO block but is fitted with a cylindrical design, glass top and powerful cooling fan. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the new air cooler which is capable of pushing between 39.7 to 74.3 CFM of air-flow, with 0.91 to 2.13 mm H₂O static pressure.

– Infinity Mirror RGB design delivers a unique and mesmerizing lighting experience

– Comes with built-in RGB lighting effects and compatibility with Addressable RGB motherboards or hubs

– Heat Core Touch Technology with 5 ultra-efficient thermal heat pipes

– Powerful cooling fan inspired by the turbojet design delivers superior cooling performance

– Black coating on fins increases heat dissipation area and improves efficiency of dissipation

– TDP (Thermal Design Power) up to 150W

“PWM air cooling solution with an Infinity Mirror RGB design delivers a mesmerizing look and feel to your gaming setup. Powered by Heat Core Touch Technology (HCTT) with 5 ultra-efficient thermal heat pipes. Powerful turbojet-inspired cooling fan delivers superior cooling performance and heat dissipation.”

Features of the AeroCool Mirage 5 :– 5 Heatpipes provide a perfectly flat and smooth surface to maximize contact surface area.

– Access 16.8 million colors using compatible Addressable RGB motherboards including ASUS Aura Sync and MSI Mystic Light Sync as well as Gigabyte RGB Fusion motherboards using 3-Pin XWD connector.

– Equipped with an innovatively designed cooling fan inspired by turbojets, this CPU cooler dissipates heat at a 360° angle to deliver powerful and efficient cooling performance.

– Black coating on fins allows for faster heat absorption, improving the efficiency of heat dissipation.

– Socket compatibility: LGA 2066/2011/1200/115X/775 – AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1

Source : Aerocool : TPU

