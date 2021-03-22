Cozy Grove launches April 8th 2021

David Edery CEO of game development company Spry Fox has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new story telling, adventure game Cozy Grove launching on the PlayStation platform early next month. Cozy Grove will be available to play from April 8, 2021 onwards, offering players a “comforting oasis of beautiful art, deep storytelling, and delightful surprises”. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect for the unique video game. Cozy Grove will also be launching on the PC via Steam.

“Cozy Grove was inspired by relaxing life sims that encourage the player to unwind, explore and express themselves through decorations and clothing. But we wanted to push the genre in a few interesting ways, so for example, we used procedural generation to change the island itself on a regular basis, so you’re never quite sure what you’ll come back to each day.”

“We’ve also added an original new gameplay mechanic in which large parts of the island are “uncolored” until you reinvigorate them. Once you do that, not only does the desaturated world literally become more colorful and beautiful, but plants begin producing fruit and characters become happier. I’ve witnessed this sort of moment in Cozy Grove a thousand times and I never get tired of it; it’s a perpetually delightful experience.”

For more information on the Cozy Grove seem to be available on the PlayStation platform jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation Blog

