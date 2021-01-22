Corsair introduces new Vengeance RGB PRO SL memory

This week Corsair has introduced their new Vengeance RGB PRO SL memory, equipped with dynamic individually addressable ten-zone RGB lighting, which can be customized using the companies iCUE software. The Vengeance RGB PRO SL memory measures 44 mm tall and each module is “tightly screened and optimized for peak performance and overclocking potential” says Corsair.

“VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL continues the legacy of high-frequency performance and reliability synonymous with CORSAIR memory. Optimized for compatibility with the latest AMD and Intel DDR4 motherboards, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL utilizes a custom PCB for high signal quality and stability. Each memory chip is carefully screened and selected for high performance and overclocking potential, while the stylized aluminum heatspreader efficiently disperses heat during even the most strenuous tasks, so you can get the most out of your memory. With completely customizable RGB lighting and outstanding performance contained in a form-factor that’s more compact than ever before, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL is memory that mesmerizes.”

The new Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO SL memory is available to purchase today from the official Corsair online store as well as its worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

“Ten individually addressable RGB LEDs per module are massively customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, and can be synchronized with all iCUE-compatible devices throughout your setup for stunning lighting effects across the entire iCUE ecosystem.”

