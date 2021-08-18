Corsair ONE i200 with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics and limited edition case

Corsair have this week introduced a new compact gaming system and powerful mini desktop computer in the form of the new limited edition Corsair ONE i200 equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 featuring exclusive Meteor Gray cases.

All three computer systems are available with the ability to install up to 64 GB of VENGEANCE LPX DDR4 memory, an SF750 80 PLUS Platinum SFX power supply, and a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD in select models. Together with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, alongside the best desktop processors from either Intel or AMD, the CORSAIR ONE i200 Limited Edition, CORSAIR ONE a200, and CORSAIR ONE PRO offer “cutting-edge gaming and streaming performance in a small package” says Corsair.

“The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the most powerful graphics card ever put in a CORSAIR ONE to date. Driven by NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti boasts advanced DLSS performance and accelerated raytracing, allowing players to easily run demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom: Eternal at the highest frame rates, resolutions, and 4K detail. 10,240 CUDA cores and 12 GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory enable the phenomenal performance that content creators need to power through popular creative applications such as Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Blender. For the silkiest-smooth image quality at the maximum settings, CORSAIR ONE compact PCs equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are premier choices for both gamers and creators.”

The Corsair ONE i200 Limited Edition, Corsair ONE a200, and Corsair ONE PRO a200 are available immediately from the Corsair webstore in North America, UK, and select regions in Europe

Source : Corsair

