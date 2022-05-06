Corsair HS65 Surround gaming headset $80

Corsair has this week added a new gaming headset to its range in the form of the Corsair HS65 Surround. The lightweight aluminum reinforced construction of the headset is complemented by plush memory foam for extra comfort during longer gaming sessions. The HS65 also features Sonarworks SoundID technology allowing you to tweak your audio experience using individually calibrated audio profiles available in white and black finishes the HS65 Surround comes with a USB adapter that fits onto its 3.5 mm connector allowing you to enjoy Dolby Audio on PC and Mac.

Other platforms are also supported thanks to a universal 3.5 mm connection offering compatibility with PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Switch, mobile devices, and more. Fitted with custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium audio drivers the headset has been created to provide users with excellent sound and the range needed to hear everything while playing your favorite game. The omni-directional microphone captures your voice “loud and clear”, with a convenient flip-to-mute function as well as on-ear volume control.

Corsair gaming headset

“HS65 SURROUND is made from premium materials for long-lasting comfort, reinforced with metal construction and details for a quality look and feel while weighing in at only 282g. Get the best listening experience in gaming and music on HS65 SURROUND with SoundID from Sonarworks. Integrated into CORSAIR iCUE software, SoundID easily customizes the audio profile of the gaming headset to fit your unique hearing preferences. No more messing with complex sliders, simply take an intuitive preference test to create your perfect sound profile.”

“The HS65 SURROUND is a particularly exciting launch for us,” said Aaron Smith, Senior Director of Audio Product Management & Development at CORSAIR. “Thanks to the magic of SoundID, we’ve created a headset that combines the HS Series’ celebrated design and sound quality with the intelligence to learn your personal audio preferences and automatically tailor your listening experience accordingly.”

Source : Corsair

