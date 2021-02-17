CORSAIR acquires Visuals by Impulse

Corsair this week announced it has acquired Visuals by Impulse to join its Elgato team, creators of capture cards, green screens, key lights and Stream Decks. VBI has become a separate brand under Elgato, itself a separate brand within Corsair. Meaning that Elgato fans will be able to integrate VBI visuals with their favorite products, like the Stream Deck and the EpocCam app.

“It’s official; we’re joining forces with one of the most iconic brands in content creation and streaming. Just a short week ago, Corsair — Elgato’s parent company — agreed to acquire Visuals by Impulse. VBI is now an exclusive product line within Elgato.For the past year, we’ve been working to find new ways to empower streamers. In that mission, we found a common partner in our friends at Elgato. After several months of behind the scenes gameplanning, we’re excited to announce that the deal is inked and done.”

Thanks to the acquisition by Corsair you can expect the following big changes to take place over the coming months

– More designs: We’ve got big plans to expand our product catalogue. That means more art styles, colors and themes to pick from — plus more emotes and badges than ever before!

– More innovation: With more R&D and engineering manpower, we can double down on the behind-the-scenes technology that make VBI designs so special. That means more modular designs, interactive widgets and online tools — so you can customize your stream and build a one-of-a-kind identity.

– A happier team: As new members of the Corsair family, our staff will benefit from more competitive pay and new perks — plus talented new team members to work alongside. Happier artists means better designs and happier streamers!

– Faster, more effective support: With additional funding we can grow our Client Success Team, adding additional members and incorporating new technologies. That means quicker, more efficient solutions when you hit a roadblock.

– New Elgato integrations: By marrying VBI designs with your favorite Elgato hardware, your stream studio will be more customizable than ever. We’re excited to work closer than ever with the Elgato team on a number of new projects, including: Stream Deck integrations, new ways to keep chat engaged at a moment’s notice, entertaining virtual backgrounds, and new features for non-gaming creators like educators, tournament organizers and musicians.

– More mobility: Who’s ready for convention season?! When it’s safe to do so, we’ll be joining Elgato and Corsair at events around the world — giving you an opportunity to meet our team and see VBI products firsthand.

