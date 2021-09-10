Corsair 4TB MP600 PRO XT M.2 NVMe SSD launches

Corsair has introduced a new M.2 NVMe SSD this week in the form of the Corsair MP600 PRO XT which is available in a number of different capacities up to 4 TB. Corsair explains in their press release that the new “MP600 PRO XT delivers incredible sustained performance with a pre-installed heatspreader, leaving standard M.2 SSDs in the dust.”

“The MP600 PRO XT boasts extreme performance paired with exceptional cooling and compatibility, breaking the 7,000 MB/sec barrier with up to 7,100 MB/sec sequential read and 6,800 MB/sec sequential write speeds (performance and endurance vary by capacity), as well as more than one million input/output operations per second (IOPS).

The MP600 PRO XT is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND, delivering both great performance and endurance – up to 3,000 TB Written. Leading-edge PCIe Gen4 technology ensures that your drive achieves maximum bandwidth, and backward-compatibility with PCIe Gen3 gives you the versatility to bring fast storage to a host of systems (lower performance on PCIe Gen3).”

“Installed directly onto a motherboard with a compact M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, the MP600 PRO XT sports a uniquely styled aluminum heatspreader to ensure optimal temperatures even under maximum speeds. The heatspreader’s high surface area efficiently disperses heat and reduces throttling, giving you the performance you need while also looking more stylish than a typical bare M.2 drive. The MP600 PRO XT is also compatible with the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block (sold separately), enabling you to integrate your SSD in a custom cooling loop to achieve even lower temperatures and maximize performance.”

The MP600 PRO XT Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD is now available to purchase directly from the official Corsair website by following the link below and is backed by a five-year warranty.

Source : Corsair

