ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED convertible laptop

If you are in the market for a convertible laptop or a slightly more affordable option to Apple’s latest MacBook Pro offerings unveiled today. You may be interested in the ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED laptop reference TP3604. The Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED can be powered by a choice of processes including a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H offering 14 cores supported by up to Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD storage depending on your needs and requirements.

“At just 19.6 mm slim and 1.9 kg light, Vivobook s 16 Flip OLED convertible laptop is never a burden, and it looks great too, with a choice of trendy Midnight Black or Cool Silver finishes. Available in stylish Midnight Black or Cool Silver, this exciting laptop is built to be tough, undergoing the world’s strictest US military-grade durability testing regime, and features the formidable power of the latest 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and a long-lasting 70 Wh battery.”

Convertible laptop

“Visual enjoyment is assured with the gorgeous up to 16:10 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 120 Hz / 0.2 ms OLED NanoEdge touchscreen on Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED, which is covered with tough Corning Gorilla Glass NBT for enhanced resistance to scratches and fingerprints. It brings ideas to life with its vibrant 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and expansive 85.6% screen-to-body ratio.”

“Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED delivers a world of versatility, with its precision-engineered 360° hinge that’s tested to survive over 20,000 open-and-close cycles. Users can work or play in any mode they choose: laptop, tent, stand, tablet—or anything in between. Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED convertible laptop is always ready for action, for any task, at any screen angle, for unrivaled flexibility.

And to ensure long-term reliability the laptop is subjected to the world’s strictest durability testing regime—based on the demanding MIL-STD-810H US military standard. It includes power-on drop tests, vibration tests, and operation at extremes of humidity, altitude and temperature.”

For more information on pricing and availability in your region jump over to the official ASUS website by following the link below.

Source : ASUS





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals