Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors unveiled

Apple has unveiled its latest in-house processors, the M2 Pro and M2 Max, and these new processors come with some impressive performance.

The M2 Pro comes with up to a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU and up to 32GB of unified memory, the M2 Max comes with up to a 38-core GPU and up to 86GB of unified memory.

“Only Apple is building SoCs like M2 Pro and M2 Max. They deliver incredible pro performance along with industry-leading power efficiency,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon.”

Built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process technology, M2 Pro consists of 40 billion transistors — nearly 20 percent more than M1 Pro, and double the amount in M2. It features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 — and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. The next-generation 10- or 12-core CPU consists of up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, resulting in multithreaded CPU performance that is up to 20 percent faster than the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro. Apps like Adobe Photoshop run heavy workloads faster than ever, and compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster than on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro.1

The new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors will be used in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and also in the new Mac Mini.

You can find out more details about Apple’s latest processors over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals