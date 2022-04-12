Convert your analogue camera to digital using the power of your phone

If you would like to convert your old analogue camera into a digital camera you may be interested in the DIGI SWAP. Using a patented adapter and companion application the unique system can up cycle your old cameras converting them to digital cameras allowing you to benefit from the settings, lenses and features of your old analogue camera. Unfortunately the adapter is only compatible with iPhones at the current time and does not support Android devices.

Convert your analogue camera to digital

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $194 or £144 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Overexposure, underexposure, out of focus… The object you were photographing is half cut or even missing… This is the excitement and thrill of the unknown until the film is developed and what makes Film Cameras so unique and fun. DIGI SWAP enables the “film camera shooting experience” without having to buy films or modify your film camera, and you can see your photos immediately. In order to maintain the functionality of the original film camera, we developed a patented application that works in conjunction with the shutter, focus and aperture. “

With the assumption that the DIGI SWAP crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the DIGI SWAP analogue to digital camera converter project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the analogue to digital camera converter, jump over to the official DIGI SWAP crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

