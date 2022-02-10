fitlet3 Intel Elkhart Lake mini PC features optional cellular connectivity and more

Compulab has unveiled their latest version of their popular mini PC the fitlet. The third generation fitlet3 is now available to purchase with a number of different configurations available. Allowing you to choose from a Atom x6425E [CX6425] 4C, 2.0GHz, 12W, Celeron J6412 [CJ6412] 4C, 2.0GHz, 10W or Atom x6211E [CX6211] 2C, 1.3GHz, 6W processor depending on your needs.

The fitlet3 mini PC is available as a barebones system or you can install up to 32 GB of RAM and even add a handy Terminal block offering connections for RS-232, RS-485 and GPIOs. Up to 1 TB of storage is available or you can once again fit your own if you already have some available via both M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA connections. Options to add wireless antennas and FC3-LAN 2x Gbit Ethernet connections are also available. Together with a number of mode options including a M.2 Cellular modem.

Compulab fitlet 3 mini PC

The mini PC is powered by Intel’s IOT-oriented Elkhart Lake family of processors and connectivity is provided by both HDMI 1.4b and Mini DisplayPort 1.2. Prices for a barebones system start from $230 and more details on all options and pricing are available from the official fitlet3 product page on the fitlet website by following the link below. First full production of the fitlet3 mini PC will be delivered duriong April 2022.

“fitlet3 can be built-to-order and ship ready-to-use. No minimum order quantity is required. You can customize it like regular PC with a choice of CPU, amount of RAM and storage and pre-installed operating system, with additional configuration like FACET card, housing and temperature range.”

Source : Compulab : Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals