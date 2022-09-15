The Curse of Bridge Hollow comedy horror film premiers next month on Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming film horror film, The Curse of Bridge Hollow that will be streaming on the Netflix service next month from October 14th 2022. The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Stranger Things Priah Ferguson together with Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins and Lauren Lapkus. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Netflx horror film being released just in time for this year’s Halloween festivities.

“A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.”

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

“A teenage girl, who accidentally releases an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her father.

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.”

Source : Netlfix



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals