CINOART automatic coffee tamper from $360

Coffee drinkers may be interested in a new automatic coffee tamper, called CINOART. The countertop machine has been designed to enable you to perfect your coffee making process, allowing you to tamper your powdered coffee perfectly every time to your exact preference. No skills and no experts are required and early bird pledges are available from $360 or roughly £275. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the automatic coffee tamper.

“Coffee is so much more than something you drink. Preparing a great coffee has a ritual side of celebration that should not be overlooked, but the art of making a perfect coffee should not be exclusive only to some. That’s why we created CINOART Automatic Coffee Tamper—because tamping perfect and even coffee should be a seamless process that anyone can engage in and enjoy.”

“Coffee tamping is an essential yet complex skill not only for baristas but also for coffee-lovers. This is a skill that is not easy to grasp and which requires a lot of time to master—and the problem is that such an important process in the making of coffee should be far more simple. That’s what led us to create a machine that automates and simplifies coffee tamping while keeping it a perfect, predictable and pure process.”

“With CINOART Automatic Coffee Tamper, there are no variations in coffee tamping quality. You don’t need to have any special technical skills or even require the help of a professional—this is a coffee tamper that automatically tampers and delivers a perfectly even coffee… all the time!”

Source : Kickstarter

