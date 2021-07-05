ATONCE ultra compact coffee maker and grinder $99

Coffee connoisseurs may be interested in a new pocket coffee maker and grinder called ATONCE. The ultraportable coffee grinder and coffee brewing system offers a portable five in one coffee preparation system and is now available from just $99. Winner of the Golden Pin design Award and iF design award 2021 the unique coffeemaker is a kettle, grinder, filter, vacuum cup and scales all in one small compact form factor.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates). If the ATONCE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the ATONCE coffee maker project review the promotional video below.

“Unlike other coffee grinders or makers, ATONCE is an exceptional all-in-one coffee brewing system that provides fresh coffee at the push of a button to fuel your days and nights. No extra steps or complicated setup: start, grind, filter, brew and enjoy the fresh aroma and out-of-this-world taste in less than 5 minutes anytime, anywhere!”

” ATONCE is unmatchably lightweight, space-saving and super portable weighing 700g. You can take it with you in your pocket or just put it into your backpack with ease. No matter if you’re at home, working, camping, traveling, long-distance driving, anything!”

“The ATONCE coffee maker and grinder never settles when it comes to power and speed. Traditional coffee grinders or bulky coffee machines can’t meet your needs all at once. That’s why ATONCE is here for your caffeine-fueled daily desires with next-level portability, all-in-one structure and strength. With solid ceramic conical burrs, high strength stainless-steel shaft and twin ball bearing structure, ATONCE ensures every grind is uniform, steady and smooth, maintaining the original and natural flavor of your coffee!”

