Wake Up smart home coffee bean roasting machine hits Kickstarter

A new coffee roasting machine has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the aptly named Wake Up. The small roasting machine is capable of freshly roasting your favourite coffee beans in just 10 minutes, as you follow three easy steps. The system comes complete with its own companion smartphone application that allows you to tweak the settings of the coffee bean roaster to suit your exact preferences. You can easily save your bespoke roasting recipes, and even share them with family and friends via the Wake Up app.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $544 or £403 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Wake Up campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Wake Up coffee roaster project play the promotional video below.

“Wake Up has been engineered to be as user friendly as possible. You’re able to choose from 5 unique presets at the touch of a button. Hassle-free, ready to go, and simple – roasting great coffee shouldn’t be difficult. We’ve also developed an app that enables control of the process from your phone.”

The coffee bean roaster feature a brushless DC motor, 3mm double glass insulation, internal turbofans that create hot airflow for optimal heat distribution and a strong lid seal keep Wake Up as quiet and refined as possible.

“Wake Up achieves the same temperature-control accuracy of commercial-grade coffee roasters, with a probe that detects every 0.2 seconds to ensure heat and airflow values are optimal. This automation avoids manual operation errors and ensures a perfect roast every time.”

Once the five phases are complete and your beans are roasted, Wake Up will lower the temperature to a constant 40°C before enabling the bean retrieving mechanism, meaning minimal waiting time and no loss of flavor.

“Temperature and time while roasting has a big impact on the flavors and aromas of your cup of coffee. Lighter roasts give a more acidic profile, whereas a dark roast suit those looking for a more full-bodied or bitter flavour. With Wake Up, the choice is yours. “

