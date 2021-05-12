CODDI 2 all-terrain sneaker and every day hiking boot

If like me you enjoy wearing rugged boots pretty much every day, you may be interested in a new modern take on the hiking boot in the form of the CODDI 2 all-terrain sneaker. Launched via Kickstarter campaign is already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 400 backers with still 15 days to go.

The boots are handcrafted in Portugal and specifically designed for cities and urban lifestyles providing a water resistant design together with flexible construction, removable insoles and fullgrain leather uppers. A range of colours available including pebble grey, brick red, midnight black and a combination of black and brown.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $324 or £240 (depending on current exchange rates). If the All terrain sneaker boot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the all terrain sneaker boot project review the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

