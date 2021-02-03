Evo desktop CNC milling machine hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a workshop CNC milling machine, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which is already blasted past $100,000 of funding would still 29 days remaining. The Evo desktop CNC milling machineoffers a versatile fully featured prototyping machine available in small, medium and large offering a working area of 600 x 600 x 80 mm, 600 x 1000 x 80 mm and 1000 x 1000 x 80 mm respectively.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $2,598 or £1,904 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Evo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Evo CNC milling machine project view the promotional video below.

“Evo is the first-ever evolving CNC milling machine, allowing you to produce objects from your tabletop and grow without limit. We’ve designed this machine to solve the most common struggles that CNC users encounter when they start from scratch. Our touch screen, together with a dedicated keypad, will allow you to get your hands on the machine in no time and control it the easiest way.”

“You can create a 2D drawing (dxf, dwg,…) with your favourite software – such as Adobe Illustrator or Inkscape – and then import it directly into the machine. Or you can also import a 3D model on any CAM software – such as Fusion360 or Vectric – and use our custom post-processor to generate the compatible code that will be imported into the machine.”

“We know that available space is always an issue in the beginning. With this machine, what you see is what you get: an optimized footprint, without the need for an external computer or extra room to put your control box. Everything is there. The entry-level range of CNC machines usually misses great features that make CNC milling truly enjoyable. We decided to change this and implement out-of-the-box : an automatic square gantry functionality ; an idle current control of the motors, keeping the machine steady even when it hasn’t moved for some time (during a tool change for instance) ; a tool length sensor with a microswitch, for a quick and accurate calibration on the Z-axis.”

With the Evo Series, you’ll be able to reach:

Typical cutting speeds in softwood of 2000mm/min .

. Achievable cutting precision of 0.1mm .

. Cutting capabilities in wood, plastics, foams at regular speeds and non-ferrous metals at low speeds.

With the Pro Series, you’ll be able to reach:

Typical cutting speeds in softwood of 4000mm/min with higher passes (production 6x to 10x faster).

(production 6x to 10x faster). Achievable cutting precision of 0.05mm.

Increased cutting capabilities in hardwoods and non-ferrous metals at production speeds, and ferrous metals at low speeds.

The Evo CNC desktop milling machine is supplied as a kit can be easily assembled yourself using the accompanying video guides say it’s developers and creators at Mekanika. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the CNC milling machine, jump over to the official Evo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals