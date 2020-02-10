Arduino or electronic enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in the awesome Arduino controlled CNC foam cutting machine, constructed from a variety of 3D printed parts and using an Arduino Uno and equipped with a CNC shield.

“In this tutorial we will learn how to build an Arduino CNC foam cutting machine. This is a typical DIY CNC machine because it’s made out of simple and cheap materials, some 3D printed parts and it has an Arduino as a controller. Instead of bits or lasers, the main tool of this machine is a hot wire, or a special type of resistance wire which gets really hot when current flows through it. The hot wire melts or vaporizes the foam when passing through it and so we can precisely and easily get any shape we want.”

“Building a CNC machine is actually not that hard. If you are a beginner and thinking about building your first DIY CNC machine, just stay tuned because I will explain how everything works. I will show you the entire process of building it, starting from designing the machine, connecting the electronic components, programming the Arduino and also explain how to prepare your shapes, make G-codes and control the machine using free, open source programs.”

For full instructions on how to build your very own Arduino CNC foam cutting machine jump over to the How To Mechatronics website by following the link below.

Source : HTM : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals