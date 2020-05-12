Civilization VI New Frontier Pass offers 12 months worth of new content to enjoy



2K Games has announced a new season pass for its Civilization VI game which will provide a full years worth of new content and will be available to enjoy from May 21st 2020 onwards. The Civilization VI New Frontier Pass, has been created to provide players with an exciting new series of content and will be available on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest season pass for the Civilization VI game.

“Through six premium add-on packs over the next year, the Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass offers eight new civilizations, nine new leaders and a variety of new gameplay content, including six new game modes. These add-on packs will release on a bimonthly basis from May 2020 to March 2021. Here’s a rundown on the add-on packs”

Civilization VI game season pass packs :

– Pack #1: Maya & Gran Colombia Pack. Adds two new civilizations and leaders, one new game mode, new City-States, Resources, and Natural Wonders. Available May 2020.

– Pack #2: Ethiopia Pack. Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, one new District and two new Buildings. Available July 2020.

– Pack #3: Adds two new civilizations and leaders, one new game mode, new World Wonders, and one new map. Available September 2020.

– Pack #4: Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, new City-States, and numerous new Great People. Available November 2020.

– Pack #5: Adds one new civilization and two new leaders, one new game mode, a new District, and two new Buildings. Available January 2021.

– Pack #6: Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, new World Wonders, and one new map. Available March 2021.

Source : Civ6

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals