Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept unveiled

Citroen has unveiled a new version of its AMI, the Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept and the car is designed for leisure.

The Citroen My Ami Buggy comes with a range of features and an interesting design, you can see more details below.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is a liberated and distinctive illustration of an object designed to enjoy leisure time in a new way – a trail-blazer with an extroverted, colourful and muscular style that still strives to remain very simple and functional. The Citroën teams have come up with this completely liberated Ami, aimed at all those who would look for an electric, easy-to-use vehicle with a strong personality, exuding incredible character.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is an invitation for all fans of independence who will be able, for the duration of a journey, to see themselves as adventurers on the roads or beach tracks. My Ami Buggy Concept offers a recreational vehicle for weekends, holidays by the sea or in the countryside, which will win users over with its practicality. A model with an electric traction mode allowing it to move noiselessly and emission-free, offering the pleasure of electric driving enhanced by the absence of doors, in order to travel total immersed in the environment and bathed in light thanks to its panoramic roof.

You can find out more information about the new Citroen My Ami Buggy concept over at Citroen at the link below.

Source Citroen

