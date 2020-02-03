Unique Circular smart ring passes $135,000 via Kickstarter

With still 30 days remaining on its campaign the unique wearable Circular smart ring has raised over $135,000 thanks to over 650 backers. The small wellness monitoring ring is also equipped with a smart and silent alarm and is capable of tracking your activity 24/7. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Circular smart ring which has taken Kickstarter by storm. “Circular is the smart ring that combines style with cutting edge technology to empower you to be more energetic and productive.”

Earlybird pledges are available from €179 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020. Circular Comes complete with its own smartphone companion application that allows you to personalise and visualise your data as well as share and communicate with the wellness community

The Circular smart ring is now available in three different finishes offering silver, black and rose gold and is capable of being fully charged in less than 60 minutes, and offers a two-day battery life. The Circular ring supports A Bluetooth connection to both iOS and Android devices.

“On the outside, Circular is sleek, seamless, and discreet. On the inside, it’s powered by advanced mechanical customisation and intuitive AI. When it comes to user experience, we’ve made no compromises. The result? A seamless experience that works for you day and night. Circular never sleeps, but you’ll sleep better. That’s because what Circular does best is synthesise and analyse your body signals (night and day!) for unique recommendations and advanced wellness correlations to improve your well-being. “

“When working out, we don’t want to wear a device made of precious gems; neither do we want to wear a plastic-looking device to an elegant event. We believe that wearables should seamlessly blend into our everyday lives, and that’s exactly what Circular does. It’s scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and you can switch up your style to fit the occasion with interchangeable outer shells.”

Source : Kickstarter

