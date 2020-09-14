Cielo Breez Smart AC Controllers: Make Any Air Conditioner or Heat Pump Smart

If you’re looking to make your air conditioner or heat pump smart, you would love Cielo Breez smart AC controllers . They are not just another control for your AC, but a complete smart solution for any ductless AC or heat pump. Whether you have a mini-split, portable or window unit, you can now easily make it smart in no time and control it from your phone . Moreover, you can set intelligent triggers and even connect your AC to other smart devices.

Cielo Breez smart AC controllers bring a huge array of smart features at your fingertips. You can easily switch your AC on or off with the help of your smartphone and control it from anywhere, at any time. You can achieve both comfort and efficiency through a plethora of smart features such as comfy mode, daily/weekly schedules, filter status monitoring, location-based controls etc. Moreover, setting a temperature range for your tenants is a no brainer. In fact, you can also monitor usage history and get notifications about your air conditioner’s usage. Cielo claims to save you up to 25% energy on your ductless heating or cooling without compromising your comfort!

There are two options of Cielo Breez smart AC controllers, Cielo Breez Plus and Cielo Breez Eco . Cielo Breez Plus comes with a large display with on-screen local controls and is available online at the price of $109. Cielo Breez Eco is a sleek device with no display and comes at an economical price of $68.

Device Features

Wondering what all you can do with smart air conditioning or heat pump control? Let’s have a look at some features of Cielo Breez smart AC controllers in detail.

Comfy Mode

Cielo Breez smart AC controllers offer unparalleled functionality through a range of modes. The pick of the bunch is the Comfy Mode . You can set your smart AC controller to maintain a fixed temperature or humidity range, while allowing your AC to operate automatically to achieve your desired range. If the indoor climate deviates from your set range, the device automatically applies corrective actions to maintain it at the desired level.

This handy function eliminates human intervention, thus allowing you to relax. This can also be extremely helpful if you want to maintain the best temperature for your pets at home, or during the night, when sleeping for instance and can certainly not wrestle with a standard remote control.

Week Long Schedules

In this mode, you can set up your ductless heating or cooling appliance to perform pre-set functions according to the time of day. In the morning, you could be having a comfortable 70 degrees. But then at 8 AM before leaving for office, it moves up a notch to 74 degrees. When you come home, it’ll already have the temperature set to 68 degrees, before gradually settling in at 70. It gives you complete control over your day, without even having to think about it. AC schedules can be set up for up to a week.

Geofencing

Let your device know where you are, when you are. The device can detect your location through your smartphone and can either turn your AC on or off, depending upon your proximity to your home. This means that every time you return home, your room environment would be just perfect. As you get nearer to your home, the AC can be automatically turned on so that your home is at the right temperature just when you return. Conversely, in case you forget to switch your AC off while going out, your AC will switch off itself!

Smart Home Integration

Cielo Breez smart AC controllers work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Siri Shortcuts and Samsung SmartThings. The AC unit can be turned on or off or switched in between modes along with temperature controls through voice commands. If you want to use the Cielo Breez smart AC controller as part of a complete smart home package you can easily integrate it with a smart home platform and set routines.

Apart from these features Cielo Breez smart air conditioning controls provide multiple other options such as tracking usage history, useful notifications, reminder on AC’s filter status cleaning and more! Among the several smart AC controllers available in the market, Cielo Breez devices provide the complete smart package at a unique price point to the consumer. Cielo claims to save you up to 25% energy on your ductless heating or cooling without compromising your comfort!

With smart air conditioning on the rise, Cielo Breez controllers are a must-have for your smart home needs, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.

Source Cielo

