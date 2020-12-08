Chuwi LarkBook laptop launches December 15th 2020

Following on from the launch of the Chuwi LarkBox and LarkBox Pro mini computers earlier this year, Chuwi has this week announced the imminent launch of their new LarkBook laptop. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor the laptop features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is equipped with a 13.3 inch full HD IPS display offers you wide viewing angles and up to 220-nits of brightness.

The Chuwi LarkBook is fitted with a 34.8WH lithium battery, and connectivity on the laptop is provided by a USB-C port, 2 x USB-A ports, mini HDMI port, and a hand a microSD card reader as well as an audio 3.5 mm headphone connection. The slim design offers a laptop chassis constructed from aluminium which measures less than 20mm thick.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The Chuwi LarkBook is expected to be made available in a few days time from December 15th, 2020.

Source : Liliputing : Chuwi

