Chrysler Halycon Concept EV unveiled

Chrysler has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, the Chrysler Halycon Concept and it gives us an idea of what the company has planned for its future electric vehicles, their first one is coming in 2025.

With an 800-volt lithium-sulfur battery at its core, the Chrysler Halcyon Concept has ability to charge at a rate of 40 miles per minute with fast charging technology. However, by utilizing properly equipped roadways and highways featuring Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer Capability, the Chrysler Halcyon Concept leverages inductive charging and is designed to deliver an unlimited range. Currently in development in Detroit, Michigan, this breakthrough charging technology replenishes vehicle energy directly from the road.

In partnership with a virtual personal assistant feature that senses your approach, second-row Stow ’n Go® Seating will use biometric recognition to adjust to your storage needs. The seats will retract, opening space for your cargo. And when it’s time to stay productive on the road, a workspace will unfold away from the dash so front passengers will be able to work while they travel.

You can find out more details about the new Chrysler Halycon Concept electric vehicle over at the Chrysler website at the link below, the car certainly looks interesting from the photos.

