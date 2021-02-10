Chess clock and chess computer combined

If you are searching for a chess computer to help refine your strategies, you may be interested in a new chess clock created by Corvi Adinventio, which combines the best of both into one smart chess clock. The wooden chess clock is compatible with any chessboard and allows you to select a level that suits your style of play as well as retaining all the components of a classical chess timepiece.

Integrated into the chess clock is a camera that continually yet discreetly monitors the status of the chessboard. When status on the board changes, for instance, when you move white figure X into new position, the figure X and the new position are recognized through optical recognition algorithm. This move is forwarded to chess engine, the next recommended move for black is calculated and displayed on integrated screen.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $568 or £421 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Chess clock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2020. To learn more about the Chess clock chess computer project view the promotional video below.

“This project started from a very simple wish – I like playing chess. Missing human partner, I am ok with computer – but not with virtual chess on computer screen. I want to play on a real, physical board, with real figures. Also, I do not want to use high-tech electrical board, with fancy figures, where a loss of a figure renders the whole board unusable. The clock retains all components of classical chess clock – two displays, mechanical push button to mark when move is made & etc.”

“Normally you see standard wooden clock. This is what we want – we do not want the high-tech to be obtrusive. But the high-tech is still inside – and in the video below you can see what elements are put inside…We have manually assembled elements of the clock prototype, to verify that the idea is working – we can see the display LEDs through the clock wood material, the camera can see the board and figures at the right angle & etc.”

“Although we declare compatibility with any chess set/chess figures, however it is impossible to test for all possible figures. If Your figures are very similar to each other, if there is no big visual difference, it may happen that camera will not recognize Your figure correctly. In that case we will send You a new board + chess set as a present – or You can return the smart clock back to us.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the chess computer, jump over to the official Chess clock crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

