ChatGPT App lands in the UK, France, Germany and more countries

Last week OpenAi launched its new ChatGPT App for iOS in the USA and now the company is expanding the app to more countries. There are a total of 11 more countries where the app is now available.

These include the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Albania, Croatia, Nigeria, and Nicaragua. Open Ai has also said that they will be expanding their iOS app to more countries.

The ChatGPT app for iOS is now available to users in 11 more countries — Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and the UK. More to come soon! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 24, 2023

The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.

With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible.

You can find out more details about the new ChatGPT app for the iPhone and iPad over at the Open AI website, the app is also coming to Android sometime soon as well.

Source Open AI / Twitter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals