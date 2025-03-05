ChatGPT-4.5 Review for Authors and Writers : Revolutionary AI or Overpriced Letdown?



It’s no secret that AI writing tools have become an integral part of how we create content, brainstorm ideas, and even tackle professional writing tasks. Whether you’re a writer, marketer, or just someone curious about the latest tech, you’ve likely heard the buzz around OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.5. Promising improved creativity and conversational prowess, this latest iteration has sparked plenty of excitement—but also some skepticism. After all, with so many competitors in the game, from Claude 3.7 Sonnet to Grok 3, the real question is: does ChatGPT-4.5 live up to the hype, or is it simply another overhyped release?

If you’ve ever wrestled with an AI tool that just couldn’t quite deliver what you needed—be it a cohesive story outline, a polished article, or even a simple logline—you’ll know how frustrating it can be. And while OpenAI’s latest model does bring some strengths to the table, such as a conversational tone for email writing, its performance in creative writing tasks leaves a lot to be desired. In this overview, the Nerdy Novelist carries out an evaluation of ChatGPT-4.5’s wrtiting capabilities, comparing it to its competitors and breaking down its strengths, weaknesses, and overall value. If you’re wondering whether this tool is worth your time (and money), you’re in the right place.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : ChatGPT-4.5 struggles with creative writing tasks, producing vague, repetitive, and uninspired outputs, often underperforming compared to competitors like Claude 3.7 Sonet.

Quantitative evaluations revealed low success rates for loglines, outlines, and prose, with significant shortcomings in long-form content generation and SEO tasks.

While it excels in conversational tone and email newsletters, its weaknesses include overuse of adjectives, lack of specificity, and difficulty expanding on prompts.

ChatGPT-4.5 is the most expensive model in its category, with a high cost-to-performance ratio, making competitors like Claude 3.7 Sonet more cost-effective and appealing.

Its context and output limitations, combined with high costs and inconsistent quality, make it less suitable for professional or demanding writing tasks.

Creative Writing Capabilities

ChatGPT-4.5 demonstrates inconsistent performance in creative writing tasks, often failing to meet the expectations of users seeking high-quality outputs. When tested on tasks such as generating loglines, outlines, and prose, the model frequently produced results that were vague, repetitive, or lacked originality. For example:

Out of 20 logline prompts, only 5 outputs were considered usable.

From 42 outline prompts, just 12 met acceptable standards.

Prose generation was particularly weak, with outputs often lacking depth, coherence, and creativity.

In comparison, competitors like Claude 3.7 Sonet consistently delivered more engaging and professional-grade content. Even older models, such as GPT-4.0 Creative Writing and GPT-3.5 Sonet, outperformed ChatGPT-4.5 in specific creative tasks. These results raise questions about the extent of improvements introduced in this version.

Performance Compared to Competitors

When benchmarked against other models, ChatGPT-4.5 falls short in several critical areas. Competitors such as Claude 3.7 Sonet, Grok 3, and DeepSeek have demonstrated superior performance in generating detailed, coherent, and engaging content. Claude 3.7 Sonet, in particular, stands out for its ability to produce professional-grade writing, making it a preferred choice for businesses and professional writers.

While ChatGPT-4.5 shows some improvement in conversational tone, it lacks the creativity and depth required for complex writing tasks. For users prioritizing high-quality content, these deficiencies make it less competitive in the current AI landscape. The model’s inability to consistently deliver nuanced and engaging outputs further diminishes its appeal.

Is ChatGPT-4.5 Good at Writing?

Quantitative Analysis of Results

A detailed evaluation of ChatGPT-4.5’s performance across various writing tasks highlights its limitations. The following results were observed:

Logline prompts: Only 5 out of 20 outputs were deemed usable.

Only 5 out of 20 outputs were deemed usable. Outline prompts: 12 out of 42 outputs met acceptable standards.

12 out of 42 outputs met acceptable standards. Prose prompts: Sparse usable content with low word counts and limited quality.

Sparse usable content with low word counts and limited quality. SEO article prompt: Delivered 811 words out of a requested 4,000, with poor formatting and inconsistent tone.

These findings underscore the model’s difficulty in producing detailed, high-quality content, particularly for long-form writing tasks. The inability to meet word count requirements or maintain a consistent tone further limits its utility for professional applications.

Strengths and Weaknesses

ChatGPT-4.5 does exhibit some strengths, but these are often overshadowed by its weaknesses.

Strengths: The model performs reasonably well in tasks requiring a conversational tone, such as email newsletters. It also supports NSFW content generation, which may appeal to niche users.

The model performs reasonably well in tasks requiring a conversational tone, such as email newsletters. It also supports NSFW content generation, which may appeal to niche users. Weaknesses: Outputs frequently overuse adjectives, lack specificity, and rely on repetitive input templates. The model struggles to expand on prompts or create detailed, engaging scenes, making it less effective for professional or creative writing tasks.

These limitations make it challenging for the model to meet the expectations of users who require nuanced, high-quality content. While it may suffice for casual or less demanding applications, its weaknesses hinder its suitability for professional use.

Cost and Accessibility

One of the most significant drawbacks of ChatGPT-4.5 is its high cost. At $75 per million input tokens and $150 per million output tokens, it is the most expensive model in its category. By comparison, competitors like Claude 3.7 Sonet offer more affordable pricing, making them a more attractive option for businesses and professional writers.

The high cost-to-performance ratio further diminishes GPT-4.5’s appeal. For users requiring consistent, high-quality outputs, the expense often outweighs the model’s limited benefits. This pricing structure makes it less accessible to a broader audience, particularly those with budget constraints.

Context and Output Limitations

ChatGPT-4.5 offers a context window of 128k tokens, which is comparable to other models but not superior. Its maximum output of 16k tokens is standard but insufficient for large-scale tasks, such as long-form content generation. These limitations reduce its usability for projects requiring extensive detail, coherence, or length.

For users seeking to produce comprehensive and detailed content, these constraints can be a significant drawback. The inability to handle larger-scale tasks effectively limits the model’s versatility and appeal in professional settings.

Final Assessment

Despite OpenAI’s claims of enhanced creativity and conversational abilities, ChatGPT-4.5 struggles to meet expectations. Its inconsistent performance in creative writing, combined with high costs and output limitations, makes it less appealing compared to competitors like Claude 3.7 Sonet. For professional writers, businesses, and API users, the model’s lack of specificity, coherence, and usability outweighs its strengths.

While ChatGPT-4.5 may be suitable for casual users or those with limited requirements, it fails to deliver the quality and value needed for more demanding applications. As the field of AI-driven content generation continues to evolve, ChatGPT-4.5 remains a less competitive option, particularly for users seeking high-quality, cost-effective solutions.

