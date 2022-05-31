Champollion AI supercomputer powered up in France

Hewlett Packard Enterprise today switched on a new AI Supercomputer in France the Champollion supercomputer in Grenoble. The AI supercomputer takes its name from Jean-François Champollion (1790-1832), who decoded hieroglyphics that opened a door to study of ancient Egypt’s culture. “Like Champollion, the mega-system resides in Grenoble, France, where it will seek patterns in massive datasets at HPE’s Centre of Excellence“.

The Champollion supercomputer powered in part by 160 NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, delivering 100 petaflops of peak AI performance for the cluster. They’re linked on high-throughput, low-latency NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand that sports in-network computing.

The system can access NGC, NVIDIA’s online catalog for HPC and AI software, including tools like NVIDIA Triton Inference Server that orchestrates AI deployments, and application frameworks like NVIDIA Clara for healthcare.

“The system could help find molecular patterns for a new, more effective drug or therapy. It could build a digital twin to explore more efficient ways of routing logistics in a warehouse or factory. The possibilities are as varied as the number of industries and research fields harnessing the power of high performance computing. So, it’s appropriate that the Champollion system debuts ahead of ISC, Europe’s largest gathering of HPC developers. This year’s event in Hamburg will provide an in-person experience for the first time since the pandemic.”

Source : NVIDIA

