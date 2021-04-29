CES 2022 takes place January 5th to the 8th

The Consumer Technology Association has announced that CES 2022 will take place between the 5th and 8th of January next year.

This years CES was an online only event due to the COVID19 pandemic, next years will be more like normal and it will allow visitors to attend.

Some 1000 companies have committed to showcasing their most innovative technologies in Las Vegas and companies are continuing to sign up. Attendees can expect to see global brands including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony. Companies including Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge and Sierra Space (a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation) are planning to make a Las Vegas debut in 2022. Eureka Park will return with startups representing countries around the world, including large delegations from France, Italy, the Netherlands and South Korea.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

You can find out more information about the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show over at their website at the link below.

Source CTA

