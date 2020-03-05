Caviar Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra costs $40,000 (Video)

We have seen a number of luxury devices from Caviar before and their latest creation is the Caviar Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it costs $39,990.

The Caviar Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is designed to look like paying cars on the back and each model will limited to just 21 handsets.

Caviar SG S20 Fortune Gold Joker is the main model where the Joker is made of 750-content gold as well as exquisite details and engarvings depicting main elements of a deck of cards.

The playing cards that the Joker is joggling are incrusted with precious stones: rubies for diamonds and hearts, sapphires for clubs and spades. Other models of the collection have Aces on their covers.

You can find out more information about the new Caviar Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones over at Caviar at the link below.

Source Caviar

