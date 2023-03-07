Dead Cells Return to Castlevania DLC now available

A new content has been released this week in the form of the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC containing 14 weapons, such as the Vampire Killer, Throwing Axe & Holy Water, 2 new levels through the outskirts and haunted corridors of Dracula’s Castle, 3 epic boss fights with Death & Dracula, 20 new outfits like Alucard, Sypha Belnades and the Belmont family, 51 original Castlevania tracks + 12 re-imagined tracks in the Dead Cells style, a new storyline with Richter Belmont and Alucard and Richter Mode, a secret level inspired by Symphony of the Night, where you play as Richter Belmont with old-school moves and weapons.

Dead Cells Return to Castlevania DLC

“The inspiration behind it all returns to its 2D action roots! Castlevania’s unforgettable characters & gothic setting meet the fast-paced combat of the award-winning roguelite Dead Cells in this unprecedented collaboration. A gateway to a striking castle has suddenly appeared, and an imposing warrior called Richter asks you to help him vanquish the great evil within. Enticed by the promise of new loot rather than a sense of moral duty, you strike out through the grounds and corridors of the gothic castle to find and kill this mysterious Dracula…”

“Unlock 14 iconic weapons such as the Vampire Killer, Throwing Axe & Holy Water to decimate Dracula’s bestiary of monsters and finally the dark lord himself. Each item has been translated into the fast-paced combat of Dead Cells while keeping their original essence.”

