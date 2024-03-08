Iconic cassette tape inspired wireless magnetic power bank

Imagine you’re out and about, your phone’s battery is dwindling, and you’re miles away from the nearest outlet. You need a power boost, and you need it fast. Enter the Flashtape wireless cassette magnetic battery pack, a nifty gadget that’s here to save the day. It’s like having a little bit of the past in your pocket, ready to power up the future of your iPhone.

This isn’t just any charger; it’s a nod to the days of mixtapes and boomboxes, wrapped up in a package that meets today’s tech needs. Picture a classic cassette tape, but instead of playing your favorite hits, it’s juicing up your iPhone 12 to 15 with ease. The Flashtape cassette battery pack is designed to snap onto your phone with magnets, providing a secure hold and a wireless charge without any fumbling with cords.

Early bird benefits are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates). Now, let’s talk speed. With a 20W Type-C Power Delivery port, this power bank can take your iPhone 15 Pro from zero to fifty percent in roughly half an hour. That’s the kind of efficiency you need when you’re on the go and your phone is your lifeline to work, friends, and entertainment.

Cassette Tape Power Bank Wireless Charger

But what about carrying this thing around? No worries there. The Flashtape cassette magnetic battery pack is built to be your pocket-sized companion, slipping easily into your bag or jeans. And it’s smart, too. An LED screen on the power bank tells you exactly how much charge is left, so you’re never left guessing. When it’s time to recharge the Flashtape itself, you’ll find it’s just as easy and efficient.

Now, let’s not forget style. This power bank comes housed in a case that looks just like a cassette tape box. It’s a conversation starter that’s also practical, protecting your charger as it bounces around in your bag. Plus, you can customize it with stickers to make it truly yours. It’s a way to stand out while you stay powered up.

Assuming that the Flashtape funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Flashtape cassette tape power bank project scrutinize the promotional video below.

So, whether you’re a tech-savvy individual with a love for all things retro or someone who simply needs a reliable charge on the move, the Flashtape wireless magnetic power bank is here to meet your needs. It’s more than just a charger; it’s a statement piece that keeps your iPhone ready for whatever comes next.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the cassette tape power bank, jump over to the official Flashtape cassette magnetic battery pack crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



