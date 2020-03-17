Carphone Warehouse is closing 531 stand alone stores in the UK

The Carphone Warehouse has announced that it is closing all of its 531 stand alone stores in the UK, the company has said that this is not related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will continue to operate 305 Carphone Warehouse stored in 305 Currys and PC World stores and also online.

Today’s announcement is an essential next step in Dixons Carphone’s turnaround of its Mobile business as part of its strategy outlined in December 2018, to return this part of the business, which will make a £90m loss this year, to profitability. Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles.

The company has taken action in response, including renegotiating its legacy volume commitments with the mobile network operators: these will continue to roll off during FY21. As a result, the Group will no longer be encumbered by historic sales volume targets. We will provide an offer that reflects how customers are buying technology today and prepare for an even more connected 5G future that goes well beyond the mobile phone.

These 531 stores will close on the 3rd of April 2020 and the company will be making around 2,900 of their staff redundant.

Source Carphone Warehouse

