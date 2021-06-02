Scotsman carbon fibre electric scooter

If you are in the market for a premium electric scooter constructed using carbon fibre, you may be interested in the new Scotsman created by an engineering team based in San Francisco. Each Scotsman electric scooter is 3D printed from carbon fiber based on your size and ride style, and come supplied with integrated smart features such as multiple battery bays power, speed, range and portability as standard.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $1599 or £2159 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Scotsman campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Scotsman electric scooter project review the promotional video below.

“No longer just in the domain of children’s toys, electric scooters are winning over commuters in many countries as a convenient, eco-friendly alternative supplement to driving and using public transport. The bewildering number of brands to choose from end up either as large, heavy shared scooters with lots of power and range, or light, portable personal scooters with flimsy frames and less power/range; and many simply ignore design aesthetics as an important factor.”

Source : Indiegogo

