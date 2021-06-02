TEDPoP pop up car roof tent hits Kickstarter

A new hardshell roof top tent has been created by the design team at TEDS, which has already raised over $200,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 120 backers with still 14 days remaining. The TEDPoP has been designed to provide users with the first pop-up dual expandable roof rack tent offering a spacious sleeping area that is fully transportable and quick to pitch. TEDPoP offers plenty of space allowing up to five people to lay down comfortably at once due to the dual expandable panels on both sides of the tent, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $3290 or £2311 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TEDPoP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the TEDPoP roof rack tent project review the promotional video below.

“There are lots of exciting things to love about camping but setting up your tent is rarely one of them. Lugging it around while itâ€™s packed up can be quite a hassle and pitching it usually ends up being way more complicated than it should be. TEDPoP makes sleeping off the ground super easy and convenient. Just unfold it and you are ready to go! After you install TEDPoP once, you can use it to camp whenever and wherever you want!”

Source : Kickstarter

