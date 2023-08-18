Flashvor 100w car charger

Flashvor has launched a groundbreaking product that is set to revolutionize the way we charge our devices on the go. The Flashvor 100W Super Charger is a versatile car charger that can be conveniently used in both the front and rear rows of a vehicle, making long drives and extended journeys significantly more comfortable.

The Flashvor Super Charger is not your average car charger. It boasts a 100W multi-port charger adapter, equipped with two Type-C ports and three USB ports. This feature eliminates the age-old argument of who gets to use the car charger first, ensuring everyone’s devices stay powered up during travel. It’s the perfect companion for road trips and makes an excellent gift for the frequent traveler. Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

Despite its powerful capabilities, the Flashvor Super Charger is more compact and lightweight than its competitors. Its single port 100W charging speed is unrivaled, offering a swift and efficient charging solution for your devices.

The charger is equipped with two PD 100W Type-C ports. When used together, these ports can provide a staggering 100W+100W fast charging power, capable of charging two laptops simultaneously. With a maximum power output of 100W, it can fully charge a MacBook Pro 16” in just 1.9 hours.

“We are Jake Lin and YinMei Ma, the creators of Flashvor – a company committed to providing eco-friendly, top technological solutions that enhance daily living. We enjoy developing groundbreaking products that enhance the well-being of individuals and are always seeking out cutting-edge technologies that simplify the charging of contemporary device, we are a youthful team united by a shared enthusiasm for technology, design, engineering, prototyping, and production.”

Safety is a priority for Flashvor. The built-in power management chip safeguards the charger against short circuits, excessive voltage, and overcharging, providing an extra layer of protection for your devices.

Assuming that the Flashvor funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Flashvor 100w car charger project examine the promotional video below.

The Flashvor Super Charger is not only functional but also durable. Its advanced PC material and scratch-resistant body ensure that it continues to look as good as new, even after prolonged use. The charger also features a fan blade cooling system that speeds up heat dissipation, maintaining an optimal working temperature at all times.

“We understand and acknowledge that no project is without risks and challenges. Despite our planning, there may be circumstances that are beyond our control. If we encounter these events, we assure you, our backers, that we will communicate with complete transparency and strive to resolve all issues promptly.”

The charger comes with a mounting clip at the back, allowing it to be securely attached to the back pocket or any other convenient location in the car. Superchargers like the Flashvor 100W are essential for electric vehicle owners embarking on long-distance travel. They offer the ability to rapidly charge on the go, eliminating the inconvenience of lengthy charging waits.

The charger also features an LED light, providing a visual indication of whether the USB cigarette lighter adapter has successfully connected to the power source. The light is just bright enough to allow charging in darkness, without being too distracting. The Flashvor 100W Super Charger is a game-changer in the world of car chargers, offering a blend of power, convenience, and safety that is hard to match.

