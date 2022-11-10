Can iPhones get hacked?



Many of us tend to believe that Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs are the most reliable options on the market in terms of security. And while this is mostly true, even the most protected devices have vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. Recently, Apple warned users of a weakness that allowed hackers to get control over the operating system, execute external code and infect devices with malicious apps and web content.

Although iOS is more protected than Android, you shouldn’t blindly trust that all your files are completely safe. Following the best security recommendations is the most reliable way to secure your data.

Is It Possible to Hack an iPhone?

The short answer is – YES, iPhones can get hacked. This statement is true for any digital device.

But this doesn’t mean that any iPhone user should immediately start worrying about becoming a cyberattack victim. Apple has put a lot of work into creating a closed and secure iOS system. This means that many security methods are keeping your iPhone protected from hackers and malware.

It is incredibly hard to hack the iOS code, so cyber criminals usually exploit users’ ignorance of security rules as the easiest way to hack iPhones. This means that human error and unwise user actions are the main cause of devices getting hacked. So it is crucial to know how to protect your device from hackers and what to do if your iPhone is hacked.

How to Check if Your iPhone is Hacked

Cybercriminals find more and more sophisticated ways to get access to devices. A new study from the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany found that iPhones can get hacked even when it is turned off. The latest iOS 15 added a feature that allowed users to find their iPhones when switched off. So hackers used this functionality to hack iPhones through Bluetooth and install malware on the device.

This study confirms the idea that we can never be sure whether our device is hacked or not. That is why it is crucial to check your iPhone when you see any suspicious signs or unusual activity on your device.

Here is how you can find out if your iPhone is hacked:

Check installed apps. It is normal to have many different apps downloaded and running on your iPhone. Multifunctionality is one of the reasons we love our smartphones so much. But it would be best if you immediately uninstalled any apps you don’t recognize or don’t remember installing.

It is normal to have many different apps downloaded and running on your iPhone. Multifunctionality is one of the reasons we love our smartphones so much. But it would be best if you immediately uninstalled any apps you don’t recognize or don’t remember installing. Check battery consumption . iPhones can get hot when we play games for a long time or perform resource-consuming tasks. But it might be a sign of hacking if your phone gets constantly overheated and the battery drains extremely quickly.

. iPhones can get hot when we play games for a long time or perform resource-consuming tasks. But it might be a sign of hacking if your phone gets constantly overheated and the battery drains extremely quickly. Use special codes. This might be new for many users. But there is actually a dedicated phone hack code that you can use to check if your iPhone is hacked. For example, if you dial *#21#, you can determine if your device is tapped.

This might be new for many users. But there is actually a dedicated phone hack code that you can use to check if your iPhone is hacked. For example, if you dial you can determine if your device is tapped. Look out for pop-ups and changes in the browser. You might see many different ads while you are browsing. But seeing an overwhelming amount of noisy pop-ups that you can’t close can be a sign of adware. You should also look for unauthorized browser changes to find out if your iPhone is hacked. Your homepage might change by itself, or you might notice many bookmarks added to strange websites that you don’t know.

How to Protect Your iPhone From Getting Hacked

As mentioned previously, human errors and unwise actions can be exploited by hackers to get access to the device. That is why following general security practices is important in keeping your iPhone safe.

Tips to protect your iPhone from hackers:

Install the latest updates. You should always update the operating system, installed apps, and download the latest security patches.

You should always update the operating system, installed apps, and download the latest security patches. Use a VPN. Internet networks, especially when using public Wi-Fi, can be used to hack an iPhone. VPN will encrypt your connection and change your IP address to hide your device from hackers.

Internet networks, especially when using public Wi-Fi, can be used to hack an iPhone. VPN will encrypt your connection and change your IP address to hide your device from hackers. Secure your passwords. You should always use strong and complex passwords and set up two-factor authentication when possible. Using password management software is also a great way to keep your passwords safe.

You should always use strong and complex passwords and set up two-factor authentication when possible. Using password management software is also a great way to keep your passwords safe. Use mobile security software. Antivirus and anti-malware software can detect and prevent malware attacks and give valid recommendations on securing your device. Clario is just one example of mobile security software. There are also many more like Avast, Norton, and Bitdefender to choose from on the market.

Antivirus and anti-malware software can detect and prevent malware attacks and give valid recommendations on securing your device. Clario is just one example of mobile security software. There are also many more like Avast, Norton, and Bitdefender to choose from on the market. Switch off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when not in use. This will ensure that no one can connect wirelessly to your device without your consent or approval.

To Sum Up

iPhones are one of the safest mobile phones you can buy. But, unfortunately, they are not entirely bulletproof against hacking. That is why being on guard with how to check and protect your iPhone from hackers is the best way to keep your device completely secure.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals