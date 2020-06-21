GravGrip camera stabilizer requires no batteries or recharging

Action camera and smartphone photographers wishing to stabilize their camera footage, may be interested in a new battery free camera stabilization mount aptly named the GravGrip. The pocket -sized waterproof GravGrip features a hydraulic camera stabilizer perfect for small cameras and smartphones and thanks to its unique design requires no batteries or recharging.

Early bird pledges are now available from $35 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price. Full goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

“GravGrip’s first prototype was hand made over 5 years ago! I have dedicated the last 3 years to developing and prototyping GravGrip’s design in my spare time. What started as a side project in college is now a product I’m ready to share with the world. Rotate weight set upwards to decrease gimbal speed or downwards to increase gimbal speed. Fine tune GravGrip™ to your liking. Twist the weights together to lock into position! GravGrip’s balance correction system is adjusted using hand force. Some camera’s have an offset center of Gravity (hint hint: GoPro), easily level the horizon with a quick change in position. This system will NOT budge while in use!”

“To make this happen we need your help! Back GravGrip today so we can start production! Our manufacturing partners are ready, we will signal the green light as soon as our funding goal is accomplished. GravGrip’s design is production ready, so no need for long prototyping delays! We are offering GravGrip at a price you can’t beat! Get excited to explore your world with hydraulic camera stabilization!”

Source : Kickstarter

