SIRUI Night Walker fast aperture T1.2 S35 camera lens range

Are you an avid filmmaker, professional, or enthusiast, looking to boost your lens arsenal? You will be pleased to know about SIRUI’s Night Walker Cine Lens range. This collection comprises robust, high-quality, yet remarkably affordable lenses: the 24mm, 35mm, and 55mm options, all compatible with E X RF and Micro Four Thirds mounts. These lenses are crafted from a durable aluminum alloy, offering a protective shield against dust, moisture, and potential impacts.

One notable feature of the Night Walker series is its maximum T-stop of 1.2. This fast aperture offers filmmakers the ability to isolate subjects across a variety of situations. It also allows for the creation of cinematic effects, even in challenging, low-light conditions. This lens series opens up new vistas of possibilities in visual storytelling, regardless of your shooting environment.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $309 or £236 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 11% off the typical retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Reducing the use of light in low-light conditions makes you a run-and-gun filmmaker. Besides, there is no need to use extremely high ISO and you can get a pure low noise night scene. Included 24mm, 35mm and 55mm lenses are all S35 frame lenses, which can be used in scenery, documentary, portrait, still life shooting, etc.”

Another noteworthy feature is the lenses’ minimum focusing distance, which stands at 0.4 meters. This close focusing capability allows for near-macro shots, letting you dive deeper into the detail of your subjects. Paired with the high T-stop, this feature also results in a creamy bokeh and smooth out-of-focus elements, transforming every frame into a work of art.

Keeping in mind the practical challenges of on-set changes, SIRUI designed these lenses to be portable and lightweight, each weighing just 510 grams. Whether you’re shooting in a studio or on location, these lenses won’t weigh you down or hinder your creativity. Moreover, their identical 67mm filter thread and gear positions make switching between lenses a breeze. No need to worry about rebalancing your gimbal or readjusting your handheld rig.

Cine Camera Lens series

“Because of its great optiæl performance, the image is still sharp at max aperture. In addition, fast Tl 2 aperture contributes to pleasing bokeh quality and clear subject, thus giving the footage extra expressiveness and aesthetics. Step-less aperture ring design helps to shoot smooth and stable scene.”

One of the most compelling factors of the Night Walker series is its pricing. Each lens is available for the crowdfunding price of just $309. The whole set, that’s three cutting-edge lenses, can be yours for only $899. It’s hard to find a better value proposition in today’s lens market, especially considering the performance and versatility these lenses offer.

If the SIRUI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the SIRUI Night Walker Cine Camera Lens series project scan the promotional video below.

Night Walker camera lens

SIRUI’s Night Walker Cine Lens series doesn’t just deliver unparalleled performance at an affordable price; it gives filmmakers the power to bring their visual narratives to life like never before. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an enthusiast just starting out, these lenses provide the tools you need to take your filmmaking prowess to new heights.

“ED Glass and High Refractive Index Glass are added to reduce lens size and meanwhile provide ideal optical per- formance with perfect sharpness, minimal focus breathing and strictly controlled aberration. The minimum weight of one single lens with advanced op- tical construction is only 500g, which creates a new era of lightweight fast aperture lens. Also, strong aluminum alloy construction helps protect inner optical elements.”

In conclusion, if you’re wondering how to elevate your filmmaking capabilities without burning a hole in your pocket, look no further than the SIRUI Night Walker Cine Lens series. With a mix of exceptional image quality, durability, and affordability, this series is a formidable choice for any filmmaker’s toolkit.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the Night Walker Cine Camera Lens series, jump over to the official SIRUI crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



