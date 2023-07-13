Hsting powerful 240W GaN portable charger

If you are in the market for a reliable and powerful portable charger that can keep all your devices charged up and running for an extended period of time, then the Hsting 240W GaN charger may be just what you need. With its advanced GaN technology, this charger is designed to deliver fast and efficient charging to all your devices, from your smartphone to your laptop.

One of the most impressive features of the Hsting 240W GaN portable charger is its real-time charging display, which allows you to monitor the charging process and keep track of real-time wattage. This is particularly useful when you are on the go and need to make sure that all your devices are charging at their optimal rate.

240w GaN charger

In addition to its real-time charging display, the Hsting 240W GaN portable charger also comes equipped with five USB ports, each of which offers a different output depending on your needs. This means that you can charge multiple devices at the same time, without having to worry about compatibility issues or slow charging speeds.

Whether you are commuting to work, traveling, or simply need a reliable backup power source for your devices, the Hsting 240W GaN portable charger is an excellent choice. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, while its powerful charging capabilities ensure that your devices are always ready to go when you are. Early bird bargains are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £77 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Hsting Charger pumps up to 240W of when USB-C1 + C2 or USB-C1 +C3 power at the same time. For each port, USB-C1 support 140W，USB-C2 and C3 ports are different it can support 100w max, USB A 1 / 2 port provide 30W output. All of USB-C Port support PD, QC4+, PPS, AFC, BC1.2 protocol and USB-A support SCP, QC3.0, AFC, FCP, APPLE 5V2.4A, BC1.2.”

“Hsting Charger comes with 3 USB-C Power Delivery port and 3 USB-A port, you’re ready to charge 5 of your devices simultaneously. Its very convenience and portability for home or office .It’s a great space saver instead of having 5 outlets taken. Hsting Charger has bulit with a digital LED display , it can display the voltage , currents and charging power delivered of each port in real time which will tell you whether the device is in fast charging , so its better control the time and increase efficiency.”

If the Hsting crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Hsting 240W GaN portable charger project check out the promotional video below.

“When using all USB-C ports together it can provide 100W+65W+65W fast charging power for 3 laptops time simultaneously, fast enough for most laptops are fully charged in about 1 hour and 30 minutes. With the PD3.1 technology, the USB-C 1 pumps 140W to a MacBook Pro 16 2021 or Later with Magnetic 3 cable from 0% to 56% in 30 minutes or 0% to 96% less than 90 mins.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the 240W GaN portable charger, jump over to the official Hsting crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

