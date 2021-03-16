CAMECT home security camera hub offers local video storage and easy access

Rather than paying third party providers to store your home security camera footage you may be interested in the CAMECT, a small camera hub offering local video storage system, complete with artificial intelligence alert system and easy access from anywhere in the world. The CAMECT home security camera hub already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers and is now available via Indiegogo In Demand.

The CAMECT offers support for a wide variety of home security camera systems capable of monitoring “almost any brand of home security camera from anywhere” say it’s creators. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more. Use much cheaper IP cameras OR use better cameras for customisation, Camect supports Nest, Arlo, and other big-brand systems.

Features of the CAMECT security camera hub include :

– Works with Most IP Cameras

– Easy, Secure Access from Anywhere.

– AI-Supported Smart Alerts

– 1TB Expandable Storage

– One-Plug Network Setup

“CAMECT is the only easy, private, smart, and affordable security camera management system that lets you watch what matters most ON YOUR TERMS. Don’t be locked in to proprietary cameras—save on camera costs and high monthly fees! Footage is stored locally, FOR YOUR EYES ONLY!” CAMECT supports about 24M of total camera resolution (e.g. 12 1080p cameras) of average scene complexity. See our FAQ here for brands CAMECT works with. CAMECT adapts alerts based on advanced algorithms and your direct feedback. No more annoying, unneeded alerts – just incredibly accurate ones.”

If you would like more control over your security camera footage whether at home or your business you may be interested in a new smart hub called CAMECT. Designed specifically to help keep your security footage Private.

Source: Indiegogo

