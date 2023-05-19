DJI Mavic Pro 3 camera drone teardown by iFixit

If you are interested in learning more about the internal workings of the recently launched DJI Mavic Pro 3 camera drone. You will be pleased to know that iFixit has wasted no time taking a screwdriver to the latest flagship drone from DJI revealing its inner workings for all to see in a new DJI Mavic Pro 3 teardown video.

Specifications and features

The wide camera of the DJI Mavic Pro 3 drone features a 4/3-inch sensor with a resolution of 20MP and an effective focal length of 24mm. Its aperture ranges from f/2.8 to f/11. When it comes to video recording, it supports 5.1K resolution at 50 frames per second (fps), 4K resolution at 120fps, and 1080P resolution at 200fps.

The medium (3x) camera has a 1/1.3-inch sensor and offers a choice of either 48MP or 12MP resolution. It has a focal length of 70mm and an aperture of f/2.8. Video recording capabilities for the medium camera include 4K resolution at 60fps and 1080P resolution at 60fps. The tele (7x) camera is equipped with a 1/2-inch sensor and has a resolution of 12MP. Its effective focal length is 166mm, and the aperture is f/3.4. For video recording, it supports 4K resolution at 60fps and 1080P resolution at 60fps.

Camera drone

The Mavic Pro 3 offers various color modes for different cameras, including HNCS for the 1x camera, D-Log for the 1x camera, D-Log M for both the 1x and 3x cameras, HLG for both the 1x and 3x cameras, and Night Video Mode for the 1x camera. The DJI Mavic Pro 3 camera drone also offers pilots a flight time of 43 minutes, the device allows for an extensive period of aerial operation. It also boasts a range of 15 kilometers or 9.3 miles, providing a wide coverage area for remote control and communication.

“Connect Mavic 3 Pro wirelessly to the LightCut app on your phone for quick previewing of clips and AI-based One-Tap Edit without downloading the footage, saving storage on your phone. Try templates made especially for MasterShots and effortlessly create amazing aerial videos.

The DJI Mavic 3 Series features next-level imaging performance. Mavic 3 Pro’s triple-camera system ushers in a new era of camera drones by housing three sensors and lenses with different focal lengths. Equipped with a Hasselblad camera and dual tele cameras, Mavic 3 Pro is a triple-camera drone that unlocks new shooting perspectives, allowing you to embrace creative freedom further, capture fascinating scenery, explore photographic storytelling, and make cinematic masterpieces.”

DJI Mavic Pro 3 teardown

“The Mavic 3 Pro and Pro Cine are the latest additions to DJI’s Mavic line of drones aimed at pro, and semi-pro, content creators. And while the Mavic 3 Pro retains and builds on the features of the Mavic 3, the killer feature is the addition of a third camera to an already beefy optical module. “

Source : DJI : IFixit



