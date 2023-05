DJI Mavic Pro 3 camera drone teardown by iFixit

If you are interested in learning more about the internal workings of the recently launched DJI Mavic Pro 3 camera drone. You will be pleased to know that iFixit has wasted no time taking a screwdriver to the latest flagship drone from DJI revealing its inner workings for all to see in a new DJI Mavic Pro 3 teardown video.

Specifications and features

The wide camera of the DJI Mavic Pro 3 drone features a 4/3-inch sensor with a resolution of 20MP and an effective focal length of 24mm. Its aperture ranges from f/2.8 to f/11. When it comes to video recording, it supports 5.1K resolution at 50 frames per second (fps), 4K resolution at 120fps, and 1080P resolution at 200fps.

The medium (3x) camera has a 1/1.3-inch sensor and offers a choice of either 48MP or 12MP resolution. It has a focal length of 70mm and an aperture of f/2.8. Video recording capabilities for the medium camera include 4K resolution at 60fps and 1080P resolution at 60fps. The tele (7x) camera is equipped with a 1/2-inch sensor and has a resolution of 12MP. Its effective focal length is 166mm, and the aperture is f/3.4. For video recording, it supports 4K resolution at 60fps and 1080P resolution at 60fps.

Camera drone

The Mavic Pro 3 offers various color modes for different cameras, including HNCS for the 1x camera, D-Log for the 1x camera, D-Log M for both the 1x and 3x cameras, HLG for both the 1x and 3x cameras, and Night Video Mode for the 1x camera. The DJI Mavic Pro 3 camera drone also offers pilots a flight time of 43 minutes, the device allows for an extensive period of aerial operation. It also boasts a range of 15 kilometers or 9.3 miles, providing a wide coverage area for remote control and communication.

“Connect Mavic 3 Pro wirelessly to the LightCut app on your phone for quick previewing of clips and AI-based One-Tap Edit without downloading the footage, saving storage on your phone. Try templates made especially for MasterShots and effortlessly create amazing aerial videos.

The DJI Mavic 3 Series features next-level imaging performance. Mavic 3 Pro’s triple-camera system ushers in a new era of camera drones by housing three sensors and lenses with different focal lengths. Equipped with a Hasselblad camera and dual tele cameras, Mavic 3 Pro is a triple-camera drone that unlocks new shooting perspectives, allowing you to embrace creative freedom further, capture fascinating scenery, explore photographic storytelling, and make cinematic masterpieces.”

DJI Mavic Pro 3 teardown

“The Mavic 3 Pro and Pro Cine are the latest additions to DJI’s Mavic line of drones aimed at pro, and semi-pro, content creators. And while the Mavic 3 Pro retains and builds on the features of the Mavic 3, the killer feature is the addition of a third camera to an already beefy optical module. “

Source : DJI : IFixit



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy