Fjord 26 photographer backpack by NYA-EVO

Photographers searching for a protective and versatile camera backpack to store all their photographic gear in, maybe interested in a new carrying solution created by NYA-EVO.The backpack has been designed to provide a compact and lightweight photography backpack designed for agility, versatility and protection. Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $295 or £228, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Product Name Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the Product Name project checkout the promotional video below.

“NYA-EVO’s game-changing range of adventure photography and street backpacks continues with the new Fjord 26. Our smallest and most lightweight bag yet – the Fjord 26 is a full-featured and adaptable with its removable waist belt and compression straps. This rugged and agile pack that doesn’t compromise on form or function.”

“The new Fjord 26 is the toughest, most lightweight and user-friendly pack yet in our line-up. It’s the smallest in the range, but carries all the high-grade features and materials that NYA-EVO has come to be known for.”

Feature of the new camera backpack include flexible modes allow the pack to adapt to the environment, so you stay agile, asupportive aluminum frame disperses the weight, so you stay lightweight, rip-stop fabric keeps it tough and water tight, so you stay protected and RCI units that carry as much or as little gear as you need, so you stay prepared. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Product Name crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Seam tapped rain cover included

YKK Aquaguard water resistant zippers

Expandable side pockets for bottles or tripods

Padded computer pocket that can fit up a 16″ 2019 Macbook Pro laptop (35.80 x 1.62 24.60 cm | 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.64 inches)

Pen and accessories pocket

Zipper pocket with memory card slots

Exterior zippered quick access pocket

Two 25mm wide nylon webbing straps with Duraflex buckles (Part of the Sports Package).

Padded waist belt with 38mm wide nylon webbing, quick access zipper pocket and Molle attachment webbing slots (Part of the Sports Package).

Net attachment system that hooks onto the front of the Fjord 26 (Part of the Sports Package).

Source : Kickstarter

