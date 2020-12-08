Call Of The Sea adventure game launches

Gamers patiently waiting for the launch of the previously announced puzzle game Call of the Sea, will be pleased to know that is now available on the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, and is included in Xbox Game Pass. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expected from the new game. Call of the Sea is a first-person adventure puzzle game set in the 1930s that tells the story of Norah, a woman on the trail of her missing husband’s expedition.

“It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth? EXPLORE THE BEAUTY Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modelled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries.”

“MEET NORAH Experience a charming character study of a woman on her quest to discover the truth of the disappearance of her husband and to find out who she really is, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1). DIVE INTO THE DEEP Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of emotion, suspense and surreal surprises. SEARCH FOR MEANING Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.”

Source : Major Nelson

