CaliberX multitool offers 18 functions in one pocket sized tool

Tools Mule have created a new multitool called CaliberX which is now available to bank via Kickstarter offering 18 different functions in one small handy device. Tools include knife, the obligatory bottle opener as well as an adjustable spanner, wood chisel and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $75 or £58, offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the CaliberX Multi-tool Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the CaliberX Multi-tool project view the promotional video below.

“Caliber X -the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and price. Engineered with practicality in mind, designed for single-handed accessibility. Extremely lightweight, you may forget that you are carrying it in your pocket. Ergonomic dream come true. Comfortable, secure, and stylish.”

“You can hold up to 3 standard bits with CaliberX – 2 in the bit holders and 1 in the screwdriver head. We created a tool that will fit perfectly into your lifestyle. A tool that will fit perfectly in your pocket and will look good in your hand. A truly must-have piece for sailors, hikers, for those who love camping, road trips, or DIY projects.”

The rugged multitool measures 5.9 inches long and weighs 250g. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official CaliberX Multi-tool crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals