Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra is the world’s thinnest mechanical watch

Italian watchmaker Bulgari has unveiled its latest creation in the form of the thinnest mechanical wrist watch created to date. To celebrate its 10th anniversary the Octo Finissimo Ultra (Ref. 103611) measures just 1.8 mm in thickness from the case back to the top of the Sapphire crystal glass.

As you can imagine the watch will be made in a limited run of just 10 pieces each one priced at €400,000. Individual QR codes have been engraved on the barrel’s ratchet-wheel serves as a gateway to additional digital content, including interviews, making-of segments and a virtual 3D tour of the movement.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra

“This fabulous benchmark that we are setting today with the Octo Finissimo Ultra is in fact for me and for all the teams an apparently impossible dream come true. One that guarantees that Bulgari will forever be recognized as a company that has written some of the finest pages in Swiss watchmaking. And the fact that this is an Italian house makes us particularly proud.” Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO Bulgari.”



“By using triangular shapes instead of traditional ones for the small bridges, we could open the movement a little. Also, note how the different elements of the watch are side by side to keep the movement flat. But also note how the different round elements break through the round opening of the dial. This creates a whole new look for the Octo Finissimo.”

