Italian Atlanta 300m automatic divers watch

Italian watchmakers Atlanta have created a new automatic diver’s watch which has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. The diving watch features a rotating bezel and is powered by a Miyota 8215 watch movement. Waterproof to a depth of 300 m the divers watch is available in a variety of different styles and colors to suit your personal preference.

Automatic divers watch

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $202 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Atlanta is a project born from the mind of two enthusiasts who decided to get involved to try to realize their own idea of ​​a watch, relying on the advice of experts who have increased their desire to give birth to a product that could be appreciated by both neophytes than lovers. The birth of the brand dates back to the early months of last year at the hands of two friends, both Romans, who share the goal of designing a versatile, accessible watch with immediate recognition.”

With the assumption that the Atlanta crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Atlanta automatic divers watch project watch the promotional video below.

“The fear of taking such an important step has been swept away by the passion and dedication employed in the design; a meticulous use of time and money that has given life to a design object with refined mechanics and quality specifications. We hope that this journey will be as long as possible and that it will allow us to improve day by day, hoping to involve as many of you as possible in the realization of our dream.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the automatic divers watch, jump over to the official Atlanta crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

