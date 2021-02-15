Epics MetaHuman Creator lets you easily build photorealistic people

Epic Games has released a new MetaHuman Creator enabling, designers, artists and anyone else to bring photorealistic “real-time digital humans to life” in a much more scalable, simpler and faster way. Check out the demonstration videos below to learn more about the MetaHuman Creator that sets a new “benchmark for both the believability of digital humans”, and also for the ease of creating them.

“These two high-quality, fully rigged sample characters represent the current state of the art for real-time digital humans and they’re yours to explore, modify, and use in your Unreal Engine 4.26.1 or later projects. They serve as a showcase of what’s achievable with MetaHuman Creator: an innovative new tool that will soon be available for you to create your own MetaHumans—in minutes.”

“MetaHuman Creator sets a new benchmark for both the believability of digital humans, and also for the ease of creating them. You can directly manipulate facial features, adjust skin complexion, and select from preset body types, hairstyles, clothing, and more. You can even edit your character’s teeth!

Imagine game characters that will blow your players’ minds, digital doubles on the latest virtual production set that will stand up to close-up shots, virtual participants in immersive training scenarios you can’t tell from the real thing: the possibilities for creators are limitless.”

Source : Adafruit : Epic

