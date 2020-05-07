Bucqle is a unique alternative to a belt

Bucqle is a unique buckle offering an innovative way to tighten your waistband without the need for a belt. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique device which has raised over $500,000 thanks to over 7,000 crowdfunding backers.

Available in a variety of finishes including brass, silver and black, early bird pledges are available from $48 or £39 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price. Orders placed this month are expected to start shipping out during July 2020 and worldwide shipping is available.

“Bucqle is a product devoted to offer people the perfect fit by using this innovative fashion accessory. The Bucqle has been created by two young innovators, one specialized in branding, the other in technical design. This modern combination has developed a perfect replacement for your belt.”

Source : Indiegogo

