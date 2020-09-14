Brabus Ultimate E is a fully electric city sports cars

Brabus is launching a new fully electric city sports car, the Brabus Ultimate E and the car comes with 92 horsepower and has a top speed of 81 miles per hour. The car is based on the Smart EQ Fortwo Cabrio.

The Brabus Ultimate E comes with a 0 to 62 time of 10.9 seconds and prices for this electric city car will start at €49,450.

The starting point for this electrically powered city supercar is the current smart EQ fortwo cabrio. The BRABUS Ultimate E thus continues the successful tradition of exclusive BRABUS supercars based on the smart fortwo models that goes back several generations.

However, the “pocket rocket” from BRABUS impresses not only with its dynamic alternative powertrain: In conjunction with the 18-inch forged wheels, the thrillingly styled widebody with BRABUS front fascia redesigned expressly for the facelift model gives the two-seater an especially exciting design. The cockpit with luxurious BRABUS fine leather interior is just as extravagant.

You can find out more information about the new Brabus Ultimate E over at Brabus at the link below.

Source Brabus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals